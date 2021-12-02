Carvel® Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake Perspective: front
Carvel® Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake Perspective: back
Carvel® Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake Perspective: right
Carvel® Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake Perspective: top
Carvel® Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake

25 fl ozUPC: 0001626400786
Product Details

Layers of chocolate and vanilla flavored ice cream with chocolate flavored crunchies and creamy whipped icing.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.2cake (96 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milkfat and Nonfat Milk Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil Bleached Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Coconut Oil Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Colored With (Caramel Color, Titanium Dioxide), Chocolate Liquor, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Cocoa, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Caseinate, Wheat Gluten, Cellulose Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Baking Soda, Polysorbate 65, Polysorbate 80, Carrageenan, Polysorbate 60, Soy Protein Isolate, Carbohydrate Gum, To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate), Xanthan Gum, Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Artificial Colors (Blue 1, Yellow 5, Red 3, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6. Red 40, Blue 2 Lake).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

