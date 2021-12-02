Ingredients

Milkfat and Nonfat Milk Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil Bleached Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Coconut Oil Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Colored With (Caramel Color, Titanium Dioxide), Chocolate Liquor, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Cocoa, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Caseinate, Wheat Gluten, Cellulose Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Baking Soda, Polysorbate 65, Polysorbate 80, Carrageenan, Polysorbate 60, Soy Protein Isolate, Carbohydrate Gum, To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate), Xanthan Gum, Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Artificial Colors (Blue 1, Yellow 5, Red 3, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6. Red 40, Blue 2 Lake).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

