Ingredients

Ice Cream and Chocolate Flavored Crunchies: Milkfat and Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Corn Syrup, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Palm Oil, Colored With (Caramel Color), Mono and Diglycerides, Chocolate Liquor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Polysorbate 65, Cocoa, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Polysorbate 80, Soy Lecithin, Baking Soda, Carrageenan.Whipped Icing: Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Syrup, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Flavor, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Soy Protein Isolate, Carbohydrate Gum, Salt, To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate), Xanthan Gum.If Decorated With Chocolate Whipped Icing May Also Contain: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Modified Cornstarch, Colored With Caramel Color.If Decorated With Colored Icing or Gel May Also Contain: Modified Cornstarch, Carrageenan, To Preserve Freshness (Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid, Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, Red 3, Red 40).If Product Contains Confetti or Sprinkles May Also Contain: Sugar, Rice Flour, Cornstarch, Palm Kernel and/or Palm Oil, Soy Lecithin, Dextrin, Cellulose Gum, Confectioner's Glaze, Carrageenan, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Colored With (Titanium Dioxide), Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Red 3, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1, Red 40)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

