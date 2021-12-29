Ingredients

Ice Cream and Chocolate Flavored Crunchies: Milkfat and Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Corn Syrup, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Colored With (Caramel Color), Chocolate Liquor, Mono and Diglycerides, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Cocoa, Guar Gum, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Polysorbate 65, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Baking Soda, Polysorbate 80, Carrageenan.Whipped Icing: Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Syrup, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Flavor, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Soy Protein Isolate, Carbohydrate Gum, Salt, To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate), Xanthan Gum.If Decorated With Colored Icing or Gel May Also Contain: Modified Cornstarch, Carrageenan, To Preserve Freshness (Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid, Artificial Colors (Blue 1, Yellow 5, Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 6).If Decorated With Confetti or Sprinkles May Also Contain: Sugar, Cornstarch, Rice Flour, Palm Kernel and/or Palm Oil, Soy Lecithin, Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Colored With (Titanium Dioxide), Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6 Lake, Red 3, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Blue 1)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

