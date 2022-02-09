CARYS (Care-iss) is a Welsh name meaning love. It’s also exactly how we feel about our wines. The grapes are grown on our sustainably farmed estate vineyards and are blended to create a refreshing wine. Playful aromas of citrus, green apple and guava, lead into a palate that is medium bodied with tropical fruit notes and a lingering finish. One sip and you’ll fall in love too.

Fresh and food-friendly, this Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with grilled seafood, spring salads, or moderately spicy dishes.

100% Sustainably Farmed

Estate Vineyards, Monterey