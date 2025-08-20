Hover to Zoom
Casa Martinez Chipotle Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0074395800185
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato, Water, Chipotle Peppers, Morita Peppers, Onions, Vinegar, Modified Starch, Salt, Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.