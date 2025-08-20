Hover to Zoom
Casa Martinez® Tatemada Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0074395800181
Product Details
Casa Martinez Salsa Verde/Tatemada
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories11
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium287mg11.96%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg1%
Iron0.54mg3%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.8mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatillos, Water, Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Serrano Peppers, Cilantro, Modified Starch, Salt, Spices, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More