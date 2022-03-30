Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid has three benefits in one product to Prevent Spots, Dry, & Shine your dishes. Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid delivers an Unbeatable Dry* because its sheeting action helps prevent dish water from clinging to your dishes during your machine's rinse cycle so your dishes rinse cleaner, dry faster, and come out dry & shining with virtually no water spots or streaks *vs detergent alone. Plus, Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid works great even in hard water. Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid features an easy to pour cap to prevent spills and is easy to use. For best results, refill your dishwash with Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid monthly. Cascade Power Dry Rinse Aid is recommended by Cascade Detergent.