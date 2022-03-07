Hover to Zoom
Cascadian Farm Organic Hearty Morning Fiber Cereal
14.6 ozUPC: 1002190845552
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup with 1/2 cup skim milk
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium240mg11%
Total Carbohydrate57g21%
Dietary Fiber10g36%
Sugar16g
Protein10g
Calcium170mg15%
Iron2.1mg10%
Vitamin D1.3mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Prepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat*, Whole Grain Oats*, Cane Sugar*, Rice*, Wheat Bran*, Oat Fiber*, Sunflower Oil*, Honey*, Sea Salt, Invert Cane Syrup*, Molasses*, Natural Flavor*. Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
