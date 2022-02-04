Gluten-Free Honey Vanilla Crunch Cereal is a blend of organic whole grain corn, sorghum, sweet potato and chickpeas packed into snackable crunchy puffed squares. Perfect for on-the-go eaters, it has the added benefit of hidden veggies from sweet potatoes and chickpeas. Plus, when farmers grow crops such as sorghum and chickpeas as part of a diverse crop rotation, they can support healthy soils on farms.