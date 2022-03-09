Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: front
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: back
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: left
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: right
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: top
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots Perspective: bottom
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots

10 ozUPC: 0002190850415
Product Details

A flavorful and wholesome combination of two of your favorite vegetables.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium210mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Peas , Organic Carrots .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
