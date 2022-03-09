Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Cascadian Farm Premium Organic Peas & Carrots
10 ozUPC: 0002190850415
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
A flavorful and wholesome combination of two of your favorite vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium210mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Peas , Organic Carrots .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More