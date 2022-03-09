Hover to Zoom
Cascadian Farm™ Premium Organic Sweet Corn
10 ozUPC: 0002190850324
Product Details
These plump little pearls are wonderfully versatile in the kitchen--but their blissfully sweet flavor will tempt you to serve them all by themselves!
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Low Fat and Sodium
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Low Fat
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (95 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Corn
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More