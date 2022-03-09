Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.667cup (95 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7.27% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 2g

Protein 3g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.4mg 2%

Potassium 200mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%