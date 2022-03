Features . Cast Aluminum Path/Walkway/Area Light. Durable Cast Aluminum Construction. White Reflector with Clear Heat Resistant Plastic Diffuser. Fixture Pre-Wired with UL Listed Direct Burial Wire/Cable. Ground Spike Included for Installation. Fixture includes 1 20 Watt JC Type Lamp. ETL Approved for Wet Location. Finish - Dark Sand in. Specifications . 12 Volt.. Maximum Lamp Wattage 20 Watts Fixture Includes 1 20 Watt JC Type Lamp . Low Voltage Transformer Required for Installation Not Included . ETL Approved for Wet Location. Overall Dimensions 22.50 H x 6.75 W x 6.75 D in.