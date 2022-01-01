Bring rustic appeal to your kitchen with Cast Iron Cookware. This heavyweight pan heats evenly and will not cool down when food is added, making it ideal for searing and braising. Perfect size to sizzle bacon. Gather with friends and family for warm dinners or Sunday brunches. Whatever occasion, cooking with cast iron adds a cozy farmhouse feel to the modern kitchen. Bottom of pan is etched with a Bayou alligator for a unique cajun detail.

. Cast Iron Bacon Pan 12 x 14 in.. Transfers &Retains Heat Evenly. Preseasoned for a smoother finish. Breakfast, Pan, Fry, Saute, Bake. Do not place in Dishwasher. Color - Black