Castrol® GTX® High Mileage motor oil is a synthetic blend engine oil that helps extend the life of your engine by protecting against sludge, wear, and burn-off. It'salso liquid engineered to protect your emission system. One of the leading causes of 'check engine' lights coming on in high mileage cars is actually catalytic converter failure, which can be caused by phosphorous in engine oil. While phosphorous is present in all engine oils for its ability to reduce wear, it is effectively poisonous to catalytic converters. Castrol® GTX® High Mileage Motor Oil is liquid engineered with Phosphorous Replacement Technology to replace some of the phosphorous with an advanced additive that maintains robust wear protection. Extend the life of your high mileage engine and emission system with Castrol® GTX® High Mileage Motor Oil.

