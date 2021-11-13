A unique, synthetic blend engine oil that has been specially formulated for vehicles with more than 75,000 miles on the odometer. Advanced technology invented and patented by Castrol uses less phosphorus than other leading oils to help prevent catalytic converter and emission system failure. Delivers unsurpassed protection against sludge, wear and oil burn-off.

For engines with over 75,000 miles

Superior oil

Burn-off protection

Model: 06440