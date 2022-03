Animal feeding tests using AAFCO procedures substantiate that Purina Cat Chow Complete provides complete and balanced nutrition for all life stages of cats.

Provides All 25 Essential Vitamins & Minerals

100% Complete & Balanced for Cats of All Ages

Cornerstones of Nutrition

High Quality Protein for Strong, Lean Muscles

Healthy Carbs for Vital Energy

Essential Fatty Acids for a Shiny Coat

25 Vitamins & Minerals for Immune Health