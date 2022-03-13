Hover to Zoom
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
6.3 lbUPC: 0001780015016
Purina Cat Chow Indoor is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance of adult cats.
- Provides All 25 Essential Vitamins & Minerals
- 100% Complete & Balanced for Adult Cats
- Helps Control Hairballs
- Helps Promote Healthy Weight
- Accents of Garden Greens
- Antioxidants Help Support Immune Health
- Crafted in Purina-Owned Facilities in the USA