Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food
Cat Chow Indoor & Immune Health Blend Dry Cat Food

6.3 lbUPC: 0001780015016
Purchase Options

Product Details

Purina Cat Chow Indoor is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance of adult cats.

  • Provides All 25 Essential Vitamins & Minerals
  • 100% Complete & Balanced for Adult Cats
  • Helps Control Hairballs
  • Helps Promote Healthy Weight
  • Accents of Garden Greens
  • Antioxidants Help Support Immune Health
  • Crafted in Purina-Owned Facilities in the USA