With a delicious taste cat's love and the nutrition they need, Purina Cat Chow Naturals Grain Free adult dry cat food provides something you both can love. This grain-free adult cat formula provides her with all 25 essential vitamins and minerals to help support her overall health and wellness. It's made with real chicken, free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats so you can feel good about the natural nutrition you serve her every day. Show your cat you care about giving her a natural meal she can savor with Purina Cat Chow Naturals Grain Free adult dry cat food. Make mealtime nutritious and delicious with Purina Cat Chow Naturals Grain Free Plus Vitamins & Minerals adult dry cat food. Rest easy knowing she's getting a meal made with real chicken and other high-quality, natural ingredients plus vitamins and minerals. Every serving delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats, so your cat can maintain her active and playful lifestyle. Your cat is a beloved part of your family, and you want to make sure she gets all the nutrition she needs to be her best self. With Purina Cat Chow, it's easy to do just that. She gets high-quality ingredients that are cooked with care in the USA, so you can feel confident every time you fill her dish. Purina Cat Chow is backed by industry-leading quality and food safety requirements, and by Purina's more than 90 years of innovation and pushing pet nutrition forward. At Purina, quality is top priority and that commitment comes through by performing regular checks for quality and safety throughout every step of the manufacturing process so you can feel confident every time you bring home a bag.