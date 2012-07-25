Bring natural ingredients to your cat's dish when you serve Purina Cat Chow Naturals Original With Added Vitamins, Minerals & Nutrients dry cat food. This recipe features real chicken as the #1 ingredient. Our wholesome cat food is also made with real salmon, whole grains and leafy greens. Formulated for all life stages, this delicious dry food for cats follows your feline from her kitten days through her adult years. Free of artificial flavors and preservatives, this recipe delivers more of the ingredients you want without the ones you don't. Your cat gets 100% complete and balanced dry cat food at mealtime, and you get the comfort that comes from giving her a natural cat food that's backed by a trusted brand. With 25 essential vitamins and minerals in every bag, this dry cat food gives her the nutrition she needs to help her live a long, happy life with you. Make this meal a part of her daily feeding routine, and show your cat you care about her health and wellness.

Omega-6 fatty acids support her healthy skin and coat

Backed by high quality nutritional standards and food safety requirements