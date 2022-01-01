The Flamingo Stemless Wine Glasses will be the go-to for your social gatherings. Featuring a fun yet elegant design, each glass is sculpted with a modern bell and engraved with a different flamingo. Incredibly versatile, this wine set will be a great addition to your glassware collection or make the perfect wine lovers gift.

. Dimensions - 3 W x 5 H in. with an 11.75 in. circumference. Holds up to 21 oz.. A set of four (4) large contemporary shaped, stemless bells and engraved with a flamingo design.. Materials - Glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher safe.