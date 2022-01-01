Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts 5 Piece Live Love Cheese Slate & Acacia Cheese Board Set with Utensils
5UPC: 0069454663753
The Live Love Cheese 5pc. Wood and Slate Cheese Board Set features a swivel-style closure that opens to reveal four cheese utensils stored conveniently within, while the removable slate sheet adds a unique touch. Keep for your own kitchen or gift it to a friend.Features. 5 Piece Live Love Cheese Slate and Acacia Cheese Board Set with Utensils. Acacia and slate. Metal and acacia handles utensilsIncludes:. One swivel cheese board. One slate sheet. One utensil setSpecifications. Materials: Acacia wood, Natural Slate & Metal. Care Instructions: Hand-wash only. Dimension: 1.25 H x 8.25 W x 8.25 L in.. Weight: 3.25 lbs