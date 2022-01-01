The Live Love Cheese 5pc. Wood and Slate Cheese Board Set features a swivel-style closure that opens to reveal four cheese utensils stored conveniently within, while the removable slate sheet adds a unique touch. Keep for your own kitchen or gift it to a friend.

. 5 Piece Live Love Cheese Slate and Acacia Cheese Board Set with Utensils. Acacia and slate. Metal and acacia handles utensils. One swivel cheese board. One slate sheet. One utensil setAcacia wood, Natural Slate & Metal.Hand-wash only.1.25 H x 8.25 W x 8.25 L in..3.25 lbs