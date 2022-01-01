Cathys Concepts 8 oz. Gold Cheers Contemporary Champagne Flutes Perspective: front
Cathys Concepts 8 oz. Gold Cheers Contemporary Champagne Flutes

1UPC: 0069454656754
Product Details

The 8 oz. Gold Cheers Contemporary Champagne Flutes are ideal for elegant entertaining. With a cylinder-shaped bell, modern stem, and a gold script design, this set of gold glassware is perfect for any special occasion. These elegant gold flutes are the perfect way to toast, drink, and enjoy any event.

Features. Glass - 10.4 H in. with a 1.94 in. diameter, and a 2.75 in. base (diameter). Holds up to 8 oz.. Gift Box - 3 W x 13.75 L x 12 H in.. Modern-shaped bells, long, elegant stem, a wide base for balance, a beautiful custom gift box, and a gold cheers foil on each glass.. Materials - Gold-plated. Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their handcrafted nature.. Care Instructions - Hand-wash only.

 