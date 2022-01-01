The 8 oz. Gold Cheers Contemporary Champagne Flutes are ideal for elegant entertaining. With a cylinder-shaped bell, modern stem, and a gold script design, this set of gold glassware is perfect for any special occasion. These elegant gold flutes are the perfect way to toast, drink, and enjoy any event.

. Glass - 10.4 H in. with a 1.94 in. diameter, and a 2.75 in. base (diameter). Holds up to 8 oz.. Gift Box - 3 W x 13.75 L x 12 H in.. Modern-shaped bells, long, elegant stem, a wide base for balance, a beautiful custom gift box, and a gold cheers foil on each glass.. Materials - Gold-plated. Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their handcrafted nature.. Care Instructions - Hand-wash only.