Toast to your newlywed status with the Hubby & Wifey Gold Rim Contemporary Champagne Flutes. Featuring a cylinder-shaped bell, modern stem, and a gold rim, this flute set is perfect for any occasion. These beautiful gold-rimmed couples flutes are perfect for weddings, anniversaries, or as a gift to the newlyweds.

. Modern-shaped bells. Long elegant stem. A wide base for balance. Unique Hubby and Wifey design. Hand-wash onlyGold-plated.8 oz.10.35" x 2.5".4.64 lbs