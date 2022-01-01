Host your own wine tasting party in style using this Bamboo & Slate Wine Tasting Flight. Each flight features a natural bamboo serving board with a numbered slate insert where preferred wines can be easily listed and marked. Accompanied by four personalized, miniature wine carafes, these wine tasting sets are the perfect addition to any entertaining or barware collection.

. Natural bamboo flight board with slate insert and four indents for glass placement. Chalk is included for writing on slate. Includes 4 miniature glass wine carafes. 1 bamboo & slate flight board. Four (4) 6.5oz. wine carafes spelling. 1 piece of white chalk. Glasses are dishwasher safe. Hand wash the bamboo & slate flight boardWhite.Wine.Bamboo, slate, glass and chalk.7.44 lbs.66" H x 5.7" W x 12.3" L