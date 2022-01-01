The Be Merry 19.25 oz. Gold Rim Stemless Wine Glasses are perfect for elegant entertaining. Each glass features a modern-shaped bell, a gold rim, and a festive Be Merry design. This gold glassware collection will add a touch of glamour to your holiday party and any special occasion you host.

. Set of four (4).. Dimensions - 2.875 W at top (1.5 in. diameter at bottom.) x 4.72 H in. with a 10.875 in. circumference. Holds up to 19.25 oz.. A large contemporary-shaped, stemless bell, a well-balanced bottom, a gold rim, and a festive holiday design.. Materials - Gold accents. Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.. Care Instructions - Hand-wash only.