The Bee Thankful Stemless Wine Glasses are perfect for everyday dining and special occasions. Engraved with a cheerful bee design and phrase, each glass is beautifully crafted with a flat bottom and modern belle. This wine set would be a great gift for any wine/bee enthusiast or an excellent addition to your own glassware collection.

. Dimensions - 3 W x 5 H in. with an 11.75 in. circumference. Holds up to 21 oz.. Features - A set of four (4) large contemporary shaped, stemless bells and engraved with bee utiful, bee thankful, bee positive, and bee yourself.. Materials - Glass.. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher safe.