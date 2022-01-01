The Beer Pun Pilsners are perfect for showcasing your favorite brews and humor. A Unique contoured shape enhances flavors and aromas, making this the perfect beer glass for your entertaining collection. Serve up pale ales, stouts, or lagers at home with the look and feel of your hometown pub.

. Glass crafted into the classic pilsner shape. Sturdy heavy-weighted bottoms, and humorous beer puns. Dishwasher safeClear glass.19 oz.6.25" x 3.1".5 lbs