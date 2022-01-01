Add some bewitching style to your Halloween glassware with the Colony of Bats 21 oz. Stemless Wine Glasses. Flying bats lend an elegant style to these modern stemless glasses along with a wide bell-shaped bowl. Entertain guests at your next Halloween gathering or entrance the hostess with a frightful gift of stemless glasses.

. Set of four (4).. Dimensions - 2.875 W (at top) x 5 H in. with an 11.5 in. circumference around the middle. Holds up to 21 oz.. Contemporary round shaped, stemless belles elegantly shaped, and a unique Halloween Bat design.. Materials - Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher safe.