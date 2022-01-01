Whether its filled with hot chocolate or peppermint mochas, the Merry & Bright Large Coffee Mugs will have you feeling the holiday season. This white coffee mug set features a wide handle and holds up to 20 oz. of your favorite beverage. A great addition to your homes holiday décor, these mugs will give every day a festive start.

. Set of two.. Dimensions - 3.875 W x 4.125 H in.; holds up to 20 oz.. Two (2) 20 oz. ceramic mugs, a large 6-inch handle for a wide grip, and a fun holiday design.. Materials - Ceramic.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher and microwave safe.