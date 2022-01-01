The Christmas Truck Coffee Mugs are nostalgic pieces to add to your holiday collection. This white coffee mug set features a wide handle and holds up to 20 oz of your favorite beverage. Make the morning bright with these fun and festive mugs or give as a wonderful, heart-warming gift.

. Two large 20 oz ceramic mugs. Complete with sturdy 6-inch long handles for gripping and a Santa hat design. Dishwasher and microwave safeCeramic.20 oz.3.90 lbs