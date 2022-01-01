Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts H17-3900TKST 20 oz Christmas Tree Truck Large Coffee Mugs - Set of 2
2UPC: 0069454659041
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Christmas Truck Coffee Mugs are nostalgic pieces to add to your holiday collection. This white coffee mug set features a wide handle and holds up to 20 oz of your favorite beverage. Make the morning bright with these fun and festive mugs or give as a wonderful, heart-warming gift.Features. Two large 20 oz ceramic mugs. Complete with sturdy 6-inch long handles for gripping and a Santa hat designCare Instructions. Dishwasher and microwave safeSpecifications. Material: Ceramic. Capacity: 20 oz. Weight: 3.90 lbs