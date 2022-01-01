Cathys Concepts H18-3900HO 20 in. HO HO XO Large Coffee Mugs Perspective: front
Cathys Concepts H18-3900HO 20 in. HO HO XO Large Coffee Mugs

1UPC: 0069454663522
Purchase Options

Product Details

Holding 20 oz. of your favorite morning beverage, it s easy to see why these novelty mugs are the perfect gift for every coffee lover. Customized to bring some holiday cheer to the breakfast table,.

Features. Two (2) large 20 oz. ceramic mugs. Complete with sturdy 6-inch long handles for gripping and a unique holiday design. Dishwasher and microwave safe.Specifications. Length: 3.875 in.. Width: 4.125 in.. Height: 20 in.. Weight: 4.99. Material: Cotton cover

 