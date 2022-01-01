Get into the morning spirit with the Dancing Skeletons Large Coffee Mug Set. Each mug holds up to 20 oz. of any beverage and features a charming set of dancing skeletons rattling and boogying the day away. A perfect Halloween gift for any coffee fanatic, these mugs will have you hopping before the cup is empty.

. Set of two.. Dimensions - 3.875 W x 4.125 H in.; holds up to 20 oz.. Two (2) 20 oz. ceramic mugs, a large 6-inch handle for a wide grip, and a fun dancing skeleton design.. Materials - Ceramic.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher and microwave safe.