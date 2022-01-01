Enjoy drinking your morning potions and brews in the Witches Brew Large Coffee Mug Set. This white coffee mug set features a bewitching Halloween design, a wide handle, and holds up to 20 oz. of your favorite coffee or tea. Perfect for any witch or wizard, this mug set will have you enchanted before your drink is gone.

. Set of two.. Dimensions - 3.875 W x 4.125 H in.; holds up to 20 oz.. Two (2) 20 oz. ceramic mugs, a large 6-inch handle for a wide grip, and a bewitching Halloween design.. Materials - Ceramic.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher and microwave safe.