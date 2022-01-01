Cathys Concepts LON-3900ST 20 oz London Cityscape Coffee Mugs Perspective: front
Cathys Concepts LON-3900ST 20 oz London Cityscape Coffee Mugs

Pay tribute to your favorite city with the London Cityscape Coffee Mugs. Holding 20 oz. each, these mugs are perfect for coffee or tea. Keep these iconic skyline mugs for your own collection or gift them to a friend.

Care Instruction. Dishwasher and microwave safeSpecifications. Material: Natural Slate, Hemp, Soapstone. Capacity: 20 oz. Size: 4.12" H x 3.87" W. Weight: 4.99 lbs

 