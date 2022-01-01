Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts Love Cake Serving Set
1UPC: 0069454657886
Purchase Options
Product Details
Celebrate your special moments with the gorgeous Love Cake Serving Set. This elegant set includes a stainless steel cake server and knife both adorned with gold accents and is engraved . This wedding serving set is a great gift for newlyweds or as a way to commemorate your own cherished moments.Features. A modern cake knife and server set featuring a stainless steel finish. Gold ring accents. Unique love designCare Instructions. Wipe clean with a soft clothSet Includes. One (1) cake knife and one (1) cake serverSpecifications. Material: Plexiglass, Birch wood. Dimension: 16" H x 15" W x 12" L. Weight: 3 lbs