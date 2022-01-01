Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts MF-3900FOX 20 oz Foxtastic Dad & Foxy Mama Coffee Mugs, Large - Set of 2
Foxtastic! Our Foxy Mama & Foxtastic Dad 20 oz Large Coffee Mug Set is the perfect combination for a fun loving couple. Holding a full 20 oz of any favorite beverage, each mug features a red fox ready for adventure. A Uniquely designed mug set, its a delightful gift for any season.Features. 20 oz Ceramic mugs. A large 6-inch handle for a wide grip. decorative "Foxtastic Dad and "Foxy Mama" designCare Instructions. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Material: Ceramic. Capacity: 20 oz. Size: 4.1". Weight: 4.17 lbs