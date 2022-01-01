Inspired by the Roaring Twenties the Mrs. & Mrs. 8 oz. Gatsby Gold Rim Contemporary Champagne Flutes are tailored with Art Deco typography. Featuring a cylinder-shaped bell, modern stem, and a gold rim, this flute set is perfect for any occasion. These beautiful gold-rimmed couples flutes are perfect for weddings, anniversaries, or as a gift to the newlyweds.

. Dimensions - 10.375 H in. with a 1.9375 in. diameter, and a 2.75 in. base (diameter). Holds up to 8 oz.. Modern-shaped bells, long elegant stem, a wide base for balance, a gold rim, and engraved with Mrs. and Mrs.. Materials - Gold-plated. Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their handcrafted nature.. Care Instructions - Hand-wash only.