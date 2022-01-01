Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts PAT14-1282-4 St. Patricks Day Craft Beer Mugs - Set of 4
4UPC: 0069454612049
Purchase Options
Product Details
Share the Irish spirit with the St. Patricks Day Craft Beer Mugs. Crafted from clear glass, these sturdy handled beer mugs feature weighted bottoms and a lucky shamrock design. These Irish beer mugs are great for gift giving and holding your green beer during your festive party. Classic beer mug shape, a wide sturdy handle, weighted bottoms, and a lucky clover design.