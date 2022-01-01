The Sugar Skull Square Whiskey Decanter is artfully crafted with a unique Day of the Dead design. Constructed with a heavy-base, a glass domed topper, and a square silhouette, this decanter is perfect for festive entertaining. Whether its Halloween or Cinco de Mayo, this glass decanter will be the highlight in your barware collection.

. Dimensions - 3.65 L x 3.65 W x 10 H in.; holds up to 32 oz.. Heavy-based square decanter, a glass domed topper, and a unique sugar skull design.. Materials - Clear glass. Please Note - minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.. Care Instructions - Dishwasher safe.