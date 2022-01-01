Show off your newlywed status with the Hubby & Wifey Pilsner Sets. Featuring a traditionally-shaped pilsner glass and a curvaceously shaped stemmed pilsner, this set is made for the beer-loving couple. These beautifully engraved glasses are perfect as bridal shower or wedding day gifts.

. One large pilsner glass crafted into the classic pilsner shape with sturdy heavy-weighted bottoms. One large stemmed pilsner glass with a curvaceous belle and wide foot, and a Unique Hubby and Wifey design. Dishwasher safeClear glass.20 oz.8.5" x 3.7".3.25 lbs