Hover to Zoom
Cathys Concepts WH2223 Hubby & Wifey Pilsner Set
1UPC: 0069454658007
Purchase Options
Product Details
Show off your newlywed status with the Hubby & Wifey Pilsner Sets. Featuring a traditionally-shaped pilsner glass and a curvaceously shaped stemmed pilsner, this set is made for the beer-loving couple. These beautifully engraved glasses are perfect as bridal shower or wedding day gifts.Features. One large pilsner glass crafted into the classic pilsner shape with sturdy heavy-weighted bottoms. One large stemmed pilsner glass with a curvaceous belle and wide foot, and a Unique Hubby and Wifey designCare Instructions. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Material: Clear glass. Capacity: 20 oz. Size: 8.5" x 3.7". Weight: 3.25 lbs