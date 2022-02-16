Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Perspective: front
Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Perspective: back
Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Perspective: right
Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Perspective: top
Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Perspective: bottom
Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

2 ct / 11 ozUPC: 0086287100030
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

CAULIPOWER® uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. Our frozen Cauliflower Pizza Crust is made with real cauliflower, providing the perfect blank canvas for your fresh culinary masterpiece or last night’s tasty leftovers. Ready in minutes and cooked to crispy perfection, everyone at the table will be saying “Wait, this is cauliflower crust?!”

  • No trans fat
  • Only 510 calories for the WHOLE pizza crust
  • Dairy-free
  • Crust made with real cauliflower
  • Gluten free always
  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Two cauliflower pizza crusts per pack

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333crust (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cauliflower, Brown Rice Flour, Rice Flour, Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Egg, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarboante, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Yeast, Vinegar, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
