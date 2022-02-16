Ingredients

Cauliflower, Brown Rice Flour, Rice Flour, Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Egg, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarboante, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Yeast, Vinegar, Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More