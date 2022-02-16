Caulipower Cauliflower Pizza Crusts
Product Details
CAULIPOWER® uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. Our frozen Cauliflower Pizza Crust is made with real cauliflower, providing the perfect blank canvas for your fresh culinary masterpiece or last night’s tasty leftovers. Ready in minutes and cooked to crispy perfection, everyone at the table will be saying “Wait, this is cauliflower crust?!”
- No trans fat
- Only 510 calories for the WHOLE pizza crust
- Dairy-free
- Crust made with real cauliflower
- Gluten free always
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Two cauliflower pizza crusts per pack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cauliflower, Brown Rice Flour, Rice Flour, Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Egg, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarboante, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Yeast, Vinegar, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More