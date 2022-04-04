With heritage dating back to 1480AD, Cavaliere d'Oro invites you on a journey into the world of Italian wine. During the Middle Ages, our Castello and vineyards, situated in the heart of the famed wine region of Chianti Classico, were protected by the Gold Knight – Cavaliere d’Oro. Today we celebrate this rich heritage and honor the Cavaliere d'Oro with a bold collection of wines from across Italy – namely Tuscany, Veneto, Puglia and Sicily – crafted with passion and care by our Tuscan winemaker Federico Cerelli.