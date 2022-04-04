Hover to Zoom
Cavaliere d'Oro 2018 Gabbiano Chianti
750 mLUPC: 0008981950145
With heritage dating back to 1480AD, Cavaliere d'Oro invites you on a journey into the world of Italian wine. During the Middle Ages, our Castello and vineyards, situated in the heart of the famed wine region of Chianti Classico, were protected by the Gold Knight – Cavaliere d’Oro. Today we celebrate this rich heritage and honor the Cavaliere d'Oro with a bold collection of wines from across Italy – namely Tuscany, Veneto, Puglia and Sicily – crafted with passion and care by our Tuscan winemaker Federico Cerelli.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Sugar0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
