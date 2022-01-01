Cafe Altura, Fair Trade Classic Roast Organic Is The Original Organic Coffee. Organic And Also Kosher, This Coffee Is 100% Arabica Shade Grown, At Altitudes Above 3000 Feet On Small Organic Farms From Around The World. The Coffee Tree Grows According To Its Natural Cycle, Without The Use Of Harmful Chemical Fertilizers And Pesticides. Self-Sustaining Agriculture Produces A Smooth And Aromatic Coffee With No Trace Of Bitterness, And Special Harvesting Selects Ripened Cherries Washed In Rainwater, Sun Dried, Hand Sorted Then Air-Roasted For A Rich, Smooth Taste. Each Canister Contains 12 Oz. Or 339 G. Of Delicious Organic Coffee. Once You Try This Coffee, You'Ll Never Want To Go Back To Regular.