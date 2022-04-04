Hover to Zoom
Caymus Vineyards Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
750 mLUPC: 0001722471020
Bonanza is a California Cabernet Sauvignon that speaks to the simple pleasures of day-to-day life. Created by Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards, this wine is delicious, accessible and enjoyable over a meal. It’s made from the “bonanza” of our great state – vineyard sites that hold potential to produce good Cabernet but are often overlooked. Features flavors of luscious fruit, dark chocolate and silky tannins.