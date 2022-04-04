Sourced from premier California winegrowing regions, Conundrum Red features dark red varietals including Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon. It is serious yet lighthearted, complex and approachable. With lavish flavors of cherries and baking chocolate, this wine has granular tannins that provide a smooth and grippy character. Be daring and drink slightly chilled to enhance the fruit profile and enjoy any time of year.