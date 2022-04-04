Caymus Vineyards Conundrum White Wine Perspective: front
Caymus Vineyards Conundrum White Wine
750 mL
Caymus Vineyards Conundrum White Wine Perspective: top
Caymus Vineyards Conundrum White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0001722475012
Blending wines was almost unthinkable when Conundrum White was born in 1989, launching a trend that continues to this day. Grapes for this blend come from sought-after California AVAs from Napa Valley to Santa Barbara County. While the exact blend is under wraps, every vintage includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Muscat Canelli, and Viognier. Conundrum White is amazingly versatile, with intriguing tropical notes, natural acidity and a refreshing dry finish. Best served chilled.