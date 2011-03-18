Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Authentic Green Tea Tea Bags
40 ctUPC: 0007073400501
Our Authentic Green Tea offers the perfect blend of two of the world's most treasured tea varieties. Steamed sencha-style green tea provides a fresh taste with a slight sweetness, while pan-fired green tea gives it a pleasant nuttiness. We've also added antioxidant vitamin C to support your everyday wellness.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Tea and White Tea .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
