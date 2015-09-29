Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags
Product Details
This powerful blend features Echinacea for wellness, along with immune-supporting Vitamin C, zinc and elderberry. These are complemented by soothing herbs like chamomile and lemongrass.
- Decaf Green Tea Plus Rich Fruit Flavors and Vitamin C
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile , Decaffeinated Green Tea , Spearmint , Lemongrass , Natural Blackberry Flavor and Natural Pomegranate Flavor with Other Natural Flavors ( Soy Lecithin ) , Tilia Flowers , Orange Blossoms , Hawthorn , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Pomegranates and Rosebuds .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.