Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags Perspective: front
Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags Perspective: back
Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags Perspective: left
Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags Perspective: right
Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Celestial Seasonings Blackberry Pomegranate Sleepytime Decaf Green Tea Bags

20 ctUPC: 0007073452535
Purchase Options

Product Details

This powerful blend features Echinacea for wellness, along with immune-supporting Vitamin C, zinc and elderberry. These are complemented by soothing herbs like chamomile and lemongrass.

  • Decaf Green Tea Plus Rich Fruit Flavors and Vitamin C
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chamomile , Decaffeinated Green Tea , Spearmint , Lemongrass , Natural Blackberry Flavor and Natural Pomegranate Flavor with Other Natural Flavors ( Soy Lecithin ) , Tilia Flowers , Orange Blossoms , Hawthorn , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Pomegranates and Rosebuds .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More