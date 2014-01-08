Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Celestial Seasonings® Candy Cane Lane® Decaf Green Holiday Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073410072
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our spirited holiday blend starts with naturally decaffeinated green tea and adds seasonal flavors like cool peppermint, creamy vanilla and a dash of cinnamon.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peppermint, Decaffeinated Green Tea, Orange Peel, Natural Mint Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Cinnamon, Milk Thistle, Blackberry Leaves, Roasted Carob, Roasted Chicory, Vanilla Bean
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More