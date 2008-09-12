Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Cinnamon Apple Spice Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073405310
Product Details
This blend combines spicy Vietnamese cinnamon with juicy apple flavor. There's a chocolate note and hint of butterscotch in the finish, making this tea comforting and invigorating all at once.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon, Hibiscus, Chamomile, Roasted Chicory, Natural Cinnamon and Apple Flavors With Other Natural Flavors, Orange Peel, Roasted Carob
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
